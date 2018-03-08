Snow, high winds hit Northeast Ohio (Weather Timeline)

Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Geauga County and Ashtabula County thru Friday 1 p.m., 6-10 inches of snow expected to fall.

Winter Weather Advisory: Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Lake, Portage thru Friday 1 p.m. 3-6 inches of snow expected to fall.

Timeline from Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas:

Midnight - 4 a.m. :

Snow continues, heavy at times, mainly from a single band that may set up from a west to east direction through central and southern Cuyahoga County into Geauga.

4 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Snow will continue, again most likely in a single lake effect band, mainly east of Cleveland before tapering later in the morning.

A full list counties under a winter advisory in Northeast Ohio:

Cuyahoga County

Lake County

Geauga County (Winter Storm Warning)

Ashtabula County (Winter Storm Warning)

Medina County

Summit County

Portage County

Trumbull County

Crawford County

The winter advisory will remain in effect from 3 p.m. on Thursday until 1 p.m on Friday

Some areas could get 4-6 inches of snow

