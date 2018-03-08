Snow, high winds hit Northeast Ohio (Weather Timeline)

Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Geauga County and Ashtabula County thru Friday 1 p.m., 6-10 inches of snow expected to fall.
Winter Weather Advisory: Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Lake, Portage thru Friday 1 p.m. 3-6 inches of snow expected to fall.
Timeline from Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas:
Midnight - 4 a.m. :
Snow continues, heavy at times, mainly from a single band that may set up from a west to east direction through central and southern Cuyahoga County into Geauga.
4 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Snow will continue, again most likely in a single lake effect band, mainly east of Cleveland before tapering later in the morning.
A full list counties under a winter advisory in Northeast Ohio:
The winter advisory will remain in effect from 3 p.m. on Thursday until 1 p.m on Friday
Some areas could get 4-6 inches of snow
