Snow, high winds hit Northeast Ohio (Weather Timeline)

Posted by Samantha Roberts, Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Geauga County and Ashtabula County thru Friday 1 p.m., 6-10 inches of snow expected to fall. 

Winter Weather Advisory: Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Lake, Portage thru Friday 1 p.m. 3-6 inches of snow expected to fall.

Timeline from Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas:

Midnight - 4 a.m. :

Snow continues, heavy at times, mainly from a single band that may set up from a west to east direction through central and southern Cuyahoga County into Geauga. 

4 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Snow will continue, again most likely in a single lake effect band, mainly east of Cleveland before tapering later in the morning. 

A full list counties under a  winter advisory in Northeast Ohio:

  • Cuyahoga County
  • Lake County
  • Geauga County (Winter Storm Warning)
  • Ashtabula County (Winter Storm Warning)
  • Medina County
  • Summit County
  • Portage County
  • Trumbull County
  • Crawford County

The winter advisory will remain in effect from 3 p.m. on Thursday until 1 p.m on Friday

Some areas could get 4-6 inches of snow

