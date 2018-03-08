I-90 reopens after jackknifed tractor-trailer towed away - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

I-90 reopens after jackknifed tractor-trailer towed away

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on a dangerously slick I-90 Thursday morning, triggering the Ohio Department of Transportation and local police to shut down the interstate.

The incident on I-90 west near the East 72nd Street exit was reported before 3 a.m.

A detour was set up for motorists, forcing drivers off I-90 west at the exit ramp for East 72nd Street and back on via the entrance ramp.

Wednesday's rain converted to snow and ice late and in the evening, creating slick driving conditions. An accumulation of snow overnight made conditions even worse for Thursday morning's commute.

The interstate reopened just before 5 a.m.

