I-90 reopens after jackknifed tractor-trailer towed away

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on a dangerously slick I-90 Thursday morning, triggering the Ohio Department of Transportation and local police to shut down the interstate.

Breaking: I-90 W closed at East 72nd street for jackknifed semi. Traffic being forced off onto E. 72nd St. ODOT trucks at scene treating the road. No sign of tow truck yet. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SwI1EwFv4o — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 8, 2018

The incident on I-90 west near the East 72nd Street exit was reported before 3 a.m.

A detour was set up for motorists, forcing drivers off I-90 west at the exit ramp for East 72nd Street and back on via the entrance ramp.

Wednesday's rain converted to snow and ice late and in the evening, creating slick driving conditions. An accumulation of snow overnight made conditions even worse for Thursday morning's commute.

The interstate reopened just before 5 a.m.

Breaking News Update: This is video of the jackknifed semi being hauled away by a tow truck. I-90 W at E. 72nd St. is back open. #WakeUpCleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/vAz794QVAE — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 8, 2018

