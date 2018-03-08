LeBron James says his game is 'probably at an all-time high'

LeBron James' dominance was on full display during Wednesday night's 113-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Playing in his 15th season, James doesn't seem to be slowing down. Actually, he seems to be playing some of the best basketball of his career.

"Probably at an all-time high," James said when asked where his current play ranks. He credited his approach to the game and his physical and mental condition for his success this year.

His comments come after a 39-point performance, including the final nine points for the Cavaliers at the end of the fourth quarter.

The James gang continues their road trip on Friday against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

