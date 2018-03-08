Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting Dollar General store clerk during robbery

Police say a Dollar General clerk has been hospitalized after a robbery attempt in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The man who shot a Dollar General employee in the chest during a robbery in Cleveland was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Shawnterrian Robinson pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and kidnapping and was sentenced to the crimes Thursday morning in a Cleveland courtroom.

Police say Robinson, along with two other suspects, walked into the Dollar General on Miles Road in July 2017 while wearing hooded sweatshirts that disguised their faces. Robinson, who was 19 at the time, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register.

Store clerk Erin Henighan, 30, said he did not believe the gun was real. That's when Robinson shot him.

The three suspects then fled the store. Their hoodies and gloves were found nearby at an abandoned building near Broadway and Miles Road.

Several hours after the robbery, police were called to MetroHealth Hospital for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand which was sustained during the robbery. Officers identified that person as Robinson and took him into custody after connecting him to the shooting.

Henighan was treated for the gunshot wound and survived.

