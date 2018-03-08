Missing endangered juvenile alert issued for 16-year-old Cleveland girl

Cleveland police issued an alert for a missing endangered juvenile girl.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, 16-year-old Cheyenne Mazor did not return home from Rhodes High School on Tuesday, March 6.

Cheyenne is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown brown eyes with brown and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

If anybody has information regarding Cheyenne's location, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

