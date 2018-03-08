Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)

Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.

Authorities told Rodriguez they got a concerning tip about her son Jordan and they were there to do a welfare check. Before entering the home, police walked to the backyard of the house.

"What was the call maybe about?" she said. "I mean, I don't know what the concern is."

Jordan's remains were discovered by police Dec. 19, 2017 -- one day after they questioned Rodriguez -- in the backyard of a West 80th Street home.

Cleveland police received a call from Pakistan on Dec. 18, 2017 from a man named Scott Rodriguez regarding a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

He told police that the child was found unresponsive and was buried in the backyard two months ago.

During the police questioning with the 34-year-old mother, she explained Jordan was visiting his father out of the state.

"He's with his dad. He's visiting for the holiday, he's not here with us right now. [His dad] is in Texas," she said. "I don't have his number."

A little more than one month after police found the body of Jordan, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

RELATED: Listen to Cleveland police call that led officers to human remains

His body was found in bags.

Jordan's jailed mother, who is a mother to nine, led police to the abused body of her son Jordan.

She is charged in his murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

RELATED: Mother of missing 5-year-old pregnant with 10th child

Also charged is Christopher Rodriguez, Larissa's boyfriend.

He faces aggravated murder charges in Jordan's death.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.