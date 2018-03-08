3 Avon Lake sophomores to have young cancer survivor shave their heads for St. Baldrick's fundraiser

Avon Lake High School sophomores and lacrosse teammates Joey Carson, Zak Kovacs and John Perry will join hundreds on March 17 who will have their heads shaved for the St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraiser that raises awareness and money for childhood cancer research.

The trio created their own fundraising team and chose fellow Avon Lake City Schools student, 11-year-old Lily Von Glahn to shave their heads at Rocky River Brewing Company.

Lily battled cancer for two years after her diagnosis at the beginning of her third-grade year. Lily is now cancer free.

"She's a strong kid, really, to go through that. You wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy," said Michael Von Glahn, Lily's dad.

When Lily heard that Joey, Zak and John chose her to shave their heads, Lily was, "Very happy and surprised," she said with a smile.

"I feel like we are doing the right thing because it is so tough for some of these families. I feel like we can suffer a little; not even suffer, just look different to help in any way we can," said Perry.

For Joey Carson the connection to childhood cancer runs even deeper. His 4-year-old cousin Courtney lost her battle.

He's actually had his head shaved in the St. Baldrick's fundraiser before.

"The first time I ended up cutting my hair, in the sea of all green there was a yellow balloon that popped up, and her favorite color was yellow," described Carson.

So far, Joey, Zak and John have raised close to $4,000.

"It's amazing to see the kindness of people and the goodness that's out there," added Lily's dad.

Visit St. Baldrick's Foundation for more information on the cause and to donate.

