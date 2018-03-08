Cleveland man eats 229 nuggets in #MeVsNuggets challenge

A proper congratulations is in order for local legend Joe Quinn.
The Cleveland native devoured a total of 229 nuggets in less than a week.
The feat was apart of the #MeVsNuggets challenge, and the premise was simple - Eat more chicken nuggets than the Denver Nuggets scored points (Against the Cleveland Cavaliers).
Accompanied by barbeque, honey mustard and the coveted Szechuan sauce our fearless hero was ready to take on the mission.
#MeVsNuggets— Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018
Any amount of defense will be appreciated #Cavs pic.twitter.com/B8AYM8rN85
Game 1: The lack of defense was quite a struggle the first game, Denver scored 126 points. But Quinn came up short ,scarfing down 115.
#MeVsNuggets— Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018
I hate Nuggets. Forever. pic.twitter.com/NfoorySImF
He got his revenge late last night. - LeBron had a career night and the Cavs pulled through late in a 113-108 victory. Quinn came out on top as well finishing off 111.
Note:— Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 8, 2018
I've eaten 229 Nuggets since last Saturday Night:
115 Saturday
3 @fox8news
111 Tonight
I'm disgusted......with myself
