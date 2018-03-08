Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington to adapt Shaker Heights' 'Little Fires Everywhere' to TV

A popular book set in Shaker Heights is coming to TV, thanks to Hollywood actresses Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Witherspoon made the announcement on social media.

Y’all! I’m so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen together ! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can’t wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses. pic.twitter.com/EyeMUP4vZd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 2, 2018

Both Witherspoon and Washington are expected to star in and serve as executive produces for the project.

There is no word on whether production will actually take place in Shaker Heights.

"Little Fires Everywhere," by Celeste Ng, is a New York Times best-selling novel and Amazon's "Best Novel of 2017." The book is about:

In Shaker Heights, a placid, progressive suburb of Cleveland, everything is planned – from the layout of the winding roads, to the colors of the houses, to the successful lives its residents will go on to lead. And no one embodies this spirit more than Elena Richardson, whose guiding principle is playing by the rules.



Enter Mia Warren – an enigmatic artist and single mother – who arrives in this idyllic bubble with her teenaged daughter Pearl, and rents a house from the Richardsons. Soon Mia and Pearl become more than tenants: all four Richardson children are drawn to the mother-daughter pair. But Mia carries with her a mysterious past and a disregard for the status quo that threatens to upend this carefully ordered community.



When old family friends of the Richardsons attempt to adopt a Chinese-American baby, a custody battle erupts that dramatically divides the town--and puts Mia and Elena on opposing sides. Suspicious of Mia and her motives, Elena is determined to uncover the secrets in Mia's past. But her obsession will come at unexpected and devastating costs.



Little Fires Everywhere explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger of believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Cleveland 19 anchor Jamie Sullivan read the book and loved it!

I was amazed and how Celeste Ng was able to so accurately convey the warmth and prestige of Shaker Heights, Ohio. It’s written so well, that many would think it’s a made up place, but to those who live in the area, it’s home. It’s what everyone knows.

Other "Little Fires Everywhere" reviews include:

I read Little Fires Everywhere in a single, breathless sitting. –Jodi Picoult



To say I love this book is an understatement. It’s a deep psychological mystery about the power of motherhood, the intensity of teenage love, and the danger of perfection. It moved me to tears. - Reese Witherspoon

