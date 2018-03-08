FBI and Cleveland police investigating threat at Horizon Science Academy

FBI agents and Cleveland police are investigating a threatening Instagram post against Horizon Science Academy.

The post was discovered on March 7.

School officials have identified the person who made the post, but no charges are filed at this time.

Officials add "the necessary legal steps are being followed and the school will pursue the highest level of consequences possible".

Horizon Science Academy, located at 6000 S. Marginal in Cleveland, remains open Thursday, but there is an increase in administrative supervision of students, staff and community members.

