Merriam-Webster's new words and phrases this year includes 'dumpster fire' (thanks Browns)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

This year the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is adding 850 new words and phrases.  

The list is quite varied from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency to dumpster fire.

Here is the actual definition of dumpster fire according to Webster's and notice the example it gives to use dumpster fire in a sentence:

The Cleveland Browns may have helped getting dumpster fire into the book after their 0-16 seasons. 

The phrase dumpster fire has been around for a few years but it's not until a word or phrase gets widely used does it make it into Webster. 

Social media is littered with users not only combining the Browns and dumpster fire, but also using the newly recognized vocabulary correctly in a sentence:

