Sibling duo sentenced for robberies in Cuyahoga & Summit County

A brother and sister were sentenced for committing robberies in Cuyahoga County and Summit County.

Maurice Hill was sentenced to 24 years and Elizabeth Ragland was sentenced to 10 years.

The 16 aggravated robberies happened in eight cities, across Cuyahoga and Summit County from April 29, 2017 through June 28, 2017.

Prosecutors said the brother and sister had a routine.

Ragland dropped off and/or picked up hill in at least six of the incidents.

Hill would then go into the stores with a hooded sweatshirt, a bandana covering his face, and brandished a .22 handgun. He would pull the weapon out and demand money from the register and would leave. Police say he never fired the weapon.

Hill and Ragland were arrested June 29, almost immediately after the Speedway robbery.

Several agencies worked together including the FBI and the Violent Crimes Task Force to track down the pair who had a pattern.

