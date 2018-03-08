ODOT warning: Weather conditions could change every mile and minute during your drive today

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 said they will be fully staffed for Thursday's snow. (Source WOIO)

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 said they will be fully staffed for Thursday's snow.

ODOT said 80 trucks will be working on ODOT maintained roads across Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to last from 3 p.m. on Thursday until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio, some areas could get 6 inches of snow

Drivers are being warned visibility may be reduced tonight.

Conditions could change every mile and minute you drive today.

