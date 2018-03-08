VP Mike Pence to speak in Cleveland regarding Ohio tax reform Friday

On Friday, March 9 Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Cleveland to speak at the InterContinental Hotel. He is set to arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport at 4 p.m.

While in the city, the vice president will deliver remarks at an America First Policies event.

This will be as part of a series called “Tax Cuts to Put America First” at 3:30 p.m.

.@VP: "Let me promise you: Whether it be in renegotiating NAFTA, or protecting our steel and aluminum industries, @POTUS is always going to put American workers, American companies, and American farmers FIRST."???? pic.twitter.com/PDw9FS4wcQ — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) March 7, 2018

The event will highlight Trump’s policy accomplishments, focusing on tax reform and how it will impact the state of Ohio.

Prior to the remarks: America First Policies will host a panel to discuss the impact the President’s tax cuts are having in Cleveland and in the state of Ohio.

Panelists include:

Congressman Jim Renacci

Congressman Bob Gibbs

Curtis Ellis, America First Policies

The Vice President will be introduced by Rep. Jim Jordan and then deliver remarks at 4:40 p.m.

Later in the day, the Vice President will participate in a campaign event for Congressman Steve Stivers of Ohio.

