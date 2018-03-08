South Euclid officer helps de-escalate situation with autistic child through trained communication skills (video)

A South Euclid police officer was working off-duty at the South Euclid Walmart, when he was injured helping a child with autism.

The child, who was having a psychiatric episode, lashed out at Officer Dustin Smoot, scratching his face and arms.

Officer Smoot was eventually able to calm the child and the family was grateful for the help.

South Euclid police say officers receive extensive training on how to de-escalate a situation through strong communication skills.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.