Perry High School says candy that made 20 students ill not tampered with

Police and paramedics in Perry Township are investigating after 20 students fell ill at Perry High School Wednesday morning after eating candy brought to school by a student.

The school district said, "preliminary indications do not suggest that the candy was tampered with."

Perry Township Police said the chewable candy was in a clear bag and not in the original packaging. The candy was taken to the Stark County Crime Lab for immediate analysis.

"When the official results are available, we will provide an update," said Superintendent Scott A. Beatty in a press release. "Again, we do not believe there is any additional cause for concern."

Five of the 20 students were taken to local hospitals. The victims are a mix of ninth-12th graders.

Investigators contacted the parents of the kids who got sick, according to police.

"It's just wild. It needs to stop. That's all that needs to be said really," said student Jacob Metzger.

"We are working closely with authorities to fully investigate the situation. Upon the findings of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken, if deemed necessary," Assistant Superintendent Nathan Stutz said yesterday.

No word yet if the person who brought the candy was among those taken to the hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.