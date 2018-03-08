Ohio nonprofit organization takes part in 'Refuse The Straw' movement

The nonprofit group Oceans Ohio has been promoting the "Refuse The Straw" movement. (Source Project )

The nonprofit group Oceans Ohio has been promoting the "Refuse The Straw" movement.

One organization focusing on cleaning up the ocean, Project 0, has been asking people to stop getting straws or stirrers with a beverage.

Organizers said plastic waste is trashing every ocean.

President Lynette Reiner said the movement will help keep litter out of various streams, rivers, lakes and oceans.

A relevant way to show students how raising awareness and making little changes in their lives can have a big impact on the environment! #RefuseTheStraw #EnvironmentalEd pic.twitter.com/C8j8dVuq8o — Victoria Peric (@Ms_Peric) March 6, 2018

Reiner was happy to see a new method to limit the amount of plastic waste going toward landfills.

"I bought stainless steel straws," Reiner said.

Oceans Ohio visits schools in Northeast Ohio to let students know different ways to protect the environment.

The group also gives out reusable water bags to help limit plastic waste..

Reiner doesn't think people should stop using straws, but just invest in reusable straws.

