Cleveland returns to one LGBT Pride event this summer

The plan is underway for the annual Pride parade in downtown Cleveland.

This year, The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland (The Center) and Cleveland Pride Inc. have agreed to consolidate Cleveland’s two annual Pride events into a single event.

The dates for the festivities are Thursday, May 31 to Sunday, June 3. The Pride in the CLE march and festival will be held on Saturday, June 2 at Cleveland’s Public Square.

Executive Director of The Center, Phyliss Harris is excited about the progress.

“With a stronger unified event, we are bringing our entire community together in one place on one day to celebrate how far we’ve come and look to the future together," Harris said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.