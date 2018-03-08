Cuyahoga Falls man shot by police during domestic dispute Thursday morning

Cuyahoga Falls Police said a man pointed a gun at them while on a domestic dispute call and shot 39-year-old Robert Horn-Epling before arresting him.

On Thursday March 8 at at 7:15 a.m., Cuyahoga Falls officers said they responded to a call of domestic violence in the 1900 block of Cook Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they met with a woman who had been injured in an apparent domestic incident.

Authorities said they removed a small child from the house and while attempting to make contact with Horn-Epling, he ran back into the house with a gun.

Horn-Epling pointed the gun at officers and an officer fired his gun, according to a police report.

The 39-year-old had a non-life threatening wound and was transported to an area hospital by the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

Horn-Epling was charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony in this situation, and aggravated menacing and inducing panic -- both misdemeanors.

The incident is currently under investigation by Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, Summit County Prosecutor's Office and BCI.

