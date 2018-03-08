Daisy Girl Scouts sending little ladies off to camp: Romona's Kids

The mission of the Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who can make the world a better place.

Some of the youngest scouts are already doing that.

Daisy Girl Scouts Annie, Langston, Shelby, Rose, Remy, Jessica, Mia, Parker Juliana, Brooke, Tori, Sophia and Emma are from Troop 90399 in Stow.

The girls love field trips to places like the Stow Police Department; they also favor camp-outs.

They learn different parts of the Girl Scout law, like being friendly and helpful.

They're also doing a service project to help other scouts go to summer camp.

New campers need the following new items: sleeping bags, flashlights, batteries, water bottles, bandanas, raincoats, towels, sunscreen, insect repellent, overnight bags and bathing suits.

Items can be dropped off at Girl Scout Headquarters in Macedonia, One Girl Scout Way Macedonia OH 44056.

