Josh Cribbs returns to Cleveland Browns as special teams intern

Josh Cribbs joins special teams staff as intern



The 10-year veteran made his mark on the city in his playing days. He played wide receiver, but became a household name through his work as a returner on the special teams unit. -- His 13,488 total return yards ranks third in NFL history, trailing only Brian Mitchell and Allen Rossum. He was also named to the All-Decade team for the 2000's alongside Dante Hall as one of the best kick returners.

With a resume like that, head coach Hue Jackson leaped at the opportunity for him to grow.

“His reputation precedes itself. He was one of the best return guys in pro football. Plus he's a Cleveland Brown. He's one of our own. He told me over a phone call that he had a tremendous passion to get the organization back to winning and that means something to me. We've had several other (former players) reach out, but this ended up being the right fit at the right time for us,” said Jackson.

It looks like a great fit, hopefully, the presence of Cribbs can bring a spark back to our special teams unit.

