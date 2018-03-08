Missing Adult Alert issued for 62-year-old Stark County man

Vance King was last seen at 3 a.m. on Thursday at his house on South Boulevard Northwest in Canton. (Source Ohio Attorney General's Office)

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Stark County man.

Vance King was last seen at 3 a.m. on Thursday at his house on South Boulevard Northwest in Canton.

Investigators said King suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing:

Brownish green jacket

Minnesota Vikings shirt

Khaki pants

Orange and black tennis shoes

Gray baseball cap with a skull on it

Anyone with information about King should call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

