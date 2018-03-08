Report: LeBron's decision down to 4 teams - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: LeBron's decision down to 4 teams

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

NBA writer Kevin O'Connor said sources keep telling him the current list of potential teams LeBron James could play for in the 2018-19 season is down to four. 

O'Connor mentioned the update about James in his story for The Ringer about the San Antonio Spurs.

According to O'Connor here are the 4 teams James could play for in the 2018-19 season:

  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Houston Rockets
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • Philadelphia 76ers

