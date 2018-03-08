Stopping gun violence starts with wherewithal, wisdom (Guest Editorial)

Guns do not kill people, People kill people with guns.

I am unclear how this very important message keeps getting lost in all the shouting.

A gun will remain wherever it is placed until it is picked up and used by a person.

That’s a fact.

Let’s focus on the real issues of gun violence.

We can and will fix the gun violence epidemic, but it should not be at the expense of taking away the legal rights of those who bear arms responsibly.

It is on this premise that I take a stand.

I grieve deeply and sincerely with -- and for -- the families that have been victimized by the act of gun violence on both sides!

I join the fight for change. Our emotions and feelings will propel us into action, but will also blind and distract us from the facts of gun violence unless wisdom steers us.

It is the individuals who knowingly and willingly purchase or steal guns to do violent acts against others that we need to focus our attentions on.

Every shooting has been a crying out for help.

Will we continue to be so busy shouting over these cries for help, to crucify the guns, that parents and families still not hear their children and loved ones crying out?

Will we keep ignoring the obvious because of the time and the commitments necessary to address the real matters of gun violence?

I am Ada Fuller-Gilbert.

I am ready, are you?

