University Hospitals opens hotline, increases security after eggs, embryos potentially damaged

University Hospitals is in crisis after it discovered more than 2,000 eggs and embryos may have been damaged or destroyed over last weekend.

Patients are devastated at the potential loss, and as a precaution, the hospital has ramped up security.

"We have stepped up security strictly as a precaution given the emotional nature of the situation," according to a UH statement.

Between Saturday and Sunday, one of the fertility clinic's egg and embryo liquid nitrogen storage tanks began to warm up, triggering the situation.

In response to the news, the clinic has set up a hotline (216-286-9740). The line is staffed by nurse professionals from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

On Thursday, UH officials issued the following statement:

We are investigating a recent incident at our Fertility Clinic involving an unexpected temperature fluctuation with the tissue storage bank where eggs and embryos are stored in liquid nitrogen. At this time, we don’t yet know the viability of these eggs and embryos. We have initiated an investigation to identify the cause of this event. We are bringing in independent experts to ensure we understand all aspects of this occurrence and do everything possible to address the situation. Right now, our patients come first. We are incredibly sorry this happened. We are committed to getting answers and working with patients individually to address their concerns. We have already initiated contact with all of our patients to inform them and respond to their questions, and set up a designated call center to arrange personal meetings or calls with their physicians. As always, we are guided by the principle that we are going to do the right thing by our patients and their families.

