Widespread Applebee's hack reported

RMH Franchise Holdings (RMH), which owns Applebee’s restaurants across the nation, has announced a widespread hack that potentially affects scores of customers.

Here's the hack breakdown, according to RMH:

What Happened

Upon learning of a potential incident, RMH promptly launched an investigation and obtained the help of leading cyber security forensics firms. Based on the experts’ investigation, RMH believes that unauthorized software placed on the point-of-sale system at certain RMH-owned and -operated Applebee’s restaurants was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at those locations.

What Information Was Involved

Certain guests’ names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates and card verification codes processed during limited time periods could have been affected. The exact dates vary by location. For a list of affected restaurants and the specific dates related to each location, please click here. Payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by this incident.

What You Can Do

We want to make our guests aware of steps they can take to help protect themselves. As a best practice, it is always advisable for guests to closely monitor their payment card statements. If they see an unauthorized charge, guests should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges.

Additionally, we are providing additional information about identity theft protection, available below, describing steps that guests may take to help protect themselves, including recommendations from the Federal Trade Commission regarding identity theft protection and details on placing a fraud alert or a security freeze on your credit file.

For More Information

For more information about this incident, or if there are additional questions, guests may call 888-764-7357 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Est, Monday through Friday.

