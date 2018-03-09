Blog: Winter storm warnings, weather advisories for Northeast Ohio as snowfall continues

A winter storm warning is in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 7 p.m., and a winter weather advisory is in place for Cuyahoga, Lake, and Trumbull counties until 1 p.m.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts: Areas of lake effect snow continue early this morning. Where the lake effect is set up, roads may be coated in snow. Visibility will be reduced in snow squalls. Give plow trucks plenty of room to work. All of our Great Lakes are producing snow this morning. It's really quite beautiful on the radar, but not very fun to drive in. Be careful out there! The worst of the snow should gradually wind down through the morning. We'll have less to work with in the way of mid-level moisture this afternoon. HOWEVER, short range model guidance continues to hint at a few snow showers popping up this afternoon. I don't want that to catch you off guard if it does come to fruition.

9:43 PM: The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded to include the Ashtabula Lakeshore. An intense snow band with snowfall rates of 1-2"/hr expected to impact this area into the overnight hours. The forecast and warning/advisory remains the same elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/GoOShzbcW0 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 9, 2018

The interstates and major roadways may slushy and snow-packed for Friday morning's commute, while some secondary roads could still be completely untouched by plows.

I-480 E near Granger Rd. Three car accident... more accidents on this stretch as well. Snow covered roads causing issues. We’re traveling about 35 mph in the Storm Chaser. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/LupacE8RhH — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 9, 2018

#Developing a look at 480 EB near Garfield Heights @cleveland19news snow covered roads- be careful! pic.twitter.com/5bgncU9dsO — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) March 9, 2018

LIVE LOOK: I-480 at Lee Rd with snow covered roads @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/TyHTr8R0MA — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 9, 2018

Timeline from Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas:

Midnight - 4 a.m.

Snow continues, heavy at times, mainly from a single band that may set up from a west to east direction through central and southern Cuyahoga County into Geauga.

4 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Snow will continue, again most likely in a single lake effect band, mainly east of Cleveland before tapering later in the morning.

