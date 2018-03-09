Northeast Ohio weather: Snow showers likely this morning!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Surface high pressure will finally move in for the upcoming weekend. Low pressure will move just south of our area Sunday. The low will move off the East Coast early next week. This could be the next nor'easter to impact our friends in the Northeast and New England.

Morning Commuter Alert:

Good morning! Areas of lake effect snow continue early this morning. Where the lake effect is set up, roads may be coated in snow. Visibility will be reduced in snow squalls. Give plow trucks plenty of room to work.

Short Term Forecast:

All of our Great Lakes are producing snow this morning. It's really quite beautiful on the radar, but not very fun to drive in. Be careful out there!

The worst of the snow should gradually wind down through the morning. We'll have less to work with in the way of mid-level moisture this afternoon. HOWEVER, short range model guidance continues to hint at a few snow showers popping up this afternoon. I don't want that to catch you off guard if it does come to fruition.

Otherwise, today will be cold and blustery.

9:00 AM: 32°, Noon: 32°, 5:00 PM: 34°

Weekend Outlook:

High pressure will gradually take hold Saturday. It won't be a very warm weekend, but at least it will be dry.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds with highs near 40°.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs around 40°.

Don't forget that we "Spring Forward" on Saturday night into Sunday! The sun will rise at 7:45 AM on Sunday and will set at 7:29 PM.

Looking Ahead:

This wintry pattern will continue into next week. Temperatures will be below "normal" through the end of the work week.

We'll need to keep a close watch on Monday and Tuesday, as we may run into a few snow showers. This doesn't look to be as impressive as our current on-going snow event.

Here's Some Good News:

Models indicate warmer weather just beyond the next 7 days. Spring begins in 11 days!

