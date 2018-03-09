School cancellations, delays due to weather and traffic conditio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

School cancellations, delays due to weather and traffic conditions

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Snow that impacted Friday morning's commute has led to school delays and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow is expected to taper off Friday morning, but enough accumulation overnight triggered several school closures.

Some areas of Northeast Ohio could see up to 8 inches of fresh snow by the time the snow system and lake effect flakes end.

