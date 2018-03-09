School cancellations, delays due to weather and traffic conditions

Snow that impacted Friday morning's commute has led to school delays and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow is expected to taper off Friday morning, but enough accumulation overnight triggered several school closures.

Snow continues across northeast OH and northwest PA this morning and some roads remain snow covered at 5am. The morning commute will likely be slow especially through the snowbelt east of Cleveland. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/nbHUZi34hj — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 9, 2018

Some areas of Northeast Ohio could see up to 8 inches of fresh snow by the time the snow system and lake effect flakes end.

