Cedar Point to hire 5,000 employees for 2018 season

Cedar Point is looking to add 5,000 new employees for the 2018 season, and will be paying them more this year than last.

Depending on the position, the park will pay $9.25 to $12.50 per hour for jobs including ride operations, food and beverage vendors, games, accommodations, entertainment, and maintenance positions.

Cedar Point employees, will of course, have free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Other perks include free tickets for friends and family, discounts on food and merchandise, and more.

Individuals interested in working at Cedar Point should apply online at Cedar Point's website.

The park is also hosting a job fair on March 22.

The amusement park opens for its 149th season on May 5 with new attractions and more to do this year than ever before.

