Ashtabula police search for two suspects accused of shooting 74-year-old man

Arrest warrants have been issued in Ashtabula for two shooting suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

On Feb. 28, police say Terrance Marquis Williams and Jose Arnaldo Ramos Colon shot a 74-year-old man during an incident at his home in the 5900 block of Ogden Avenue.

The warrants were issued on March 7. Williams and Colon are both charged with complicity in discharging a firearm at or in a habitation and complicity in felonious assault.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

If anybody has information regarding the suspects' location, please contact the Ashtabula police department.

