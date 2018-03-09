Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian crash in Westlake

Westlake police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Center Ridge Road early Friday morning.

Officers from the Westlake Police Department and firefighters responded to the intersection of Center Ridge Road and Northglen Drive, near the Westlake City Recreation Center, just after 6 a.m.

According to police, 68-year-old Ligija Jekic was transported to St. John Medical Center and was pronounced deceased from the injuries.

No one was reported hurt in the striking vehicle, which remained on scene.

The roadway reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.