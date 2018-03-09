Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: Fufu and Chaney need a 'fur-ever' home

If you're looking for a furry friend, or friends, to snuggle with on this wintry day, we're introducing Fufu and Chaney to you!

Both dogs, ages 5 and 7, are a chihuahua-mix and are best dog friends with each other.

Anybody interested in adopting should be serious about taking in both pets because they become anxious without each other.

When together, the dogs are mild-mannered, cuddlers, and incredibly sweet.

Fufu and Chaney are available from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. They are holding an adoption event this on April 8.

If you're interested in adopting Fufu, Chaney, or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.