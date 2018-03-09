Fans remember Biggie Smalls on the anniversary of his death

Today, hip hop reflects on the impact of a legend.

Twenty-one years ago hip hop lost one of the greats. At the height of his career The Notorious B.I.G. died tragically in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California. The Brooklyn native's storytelling ability was ahead of it's time. He spoke a lifestyle of street and truth, that transcended race and other outside factors.

The only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace

In 1992 he signed a record deal with Sean Combs (Diddy) under Bad Boy Records. There he thrived as the face of the franchise with his debut album Ready To Die released two years later.

Even with a short lived career he still had a major impact on the culture. He even has some Cleveland ties collaborating with the city's own Bone Thugs-n- Harmony. The song Notorious Thugs was released on Biggie's album Life After Death, released posthumously.

March 9 is a date forever etched in hip hop history. It is a day not to mourn but to reflect on a great life lived. -- With that said, it's only right you do this day justice, by blasting your favorite Biggie record.

