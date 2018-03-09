Teen firefighter with cancer asks for shirts from other firefighters

A teenager with lifelong aspirations of becoming a firefighter is asking for help from other firefighters during his battle with t-cell leukemia.

Timothy Richardson, a 16-year-old high school student in New York, is part of the Hyview Company's Explorer program.

While in the hospital for cancer treatment, he is hoping to wear a different fire company's shirt every day while he is there.

Some fire departments have mailed Timothy with shirts, while other firefighters have visited Timothy in the hospital to personally deliver him with their company's shirt.

Despite the overwhelming and touching response, Timothy is still hoping for more shirts or patches from firefighters across the country.

If you're a firefighter or know somebody who is, items can be sent to:

Timmy Richardson

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital

818 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

ATT: J 12 South

Room 1210

