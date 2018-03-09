1 person dead and 3 others sent to hospital after crash in Canton

At this time it is not known what caused the crash. (Source: Raycom Media)

One person is dead after a crash in Canton on Friday.

The Canton Police Department said the two car accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 9 on West Tuscarawas Road.

Police said three people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

West Tuscarawas Road was closed between Bellflower Avenue and Maryland Avenue for a couple hours, the road is back open.

At this time it is not known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

