1 person dead and 3 others sent to hospital after crash in Canton

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

One person is dead after a crash in Canton on Friday.

The Canton Police Department said the two car accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 9 on West Tuscarawas Road.

Police said three people were taken to a local hospital with injuries. 

West Tuscarawas Road was closed between Bellflower Avenue and Maryland Avenue for a couple hours, the road is back open.

At this time it is not known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

