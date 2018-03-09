Avon Lake High School students rally against gun violence after - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Avon Lake High School students rally against gun violence after Florida school shooting

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Avon Lake High School students held a rally Friday morning to remember the Parkland, Fla. school shooting victims. (Source WOIO) Avon Lake High School students held a rally Friday morning to remember the Parkland, Fla. school shooting victims. (Source WOIO)
AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) -

Avon Lake High School students held a rally Friday morning to remember the Parkland, Fla. school shooting victims.

Speeches at "March for Our Lives" focused on rallying against gun violence and promoting support for improved mental health services.

Students gathered outside the school and read aloud the seventeen names of the students who died in the shooting.

Senior student Mary Ross hopes politicians think of new ways to protect schools.

"I do believe there should be gun control policy changes because we want to make as many people happy as possible- and we want to keep people safe. And so I think it's going to be a long road to find exactly the right solution to this problem," Ross said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly