Avon Lake High School students rally against gun violence after Florida school shooting

Avon Lake High School students held a rally Friday morning to remember the Parkland, Fla. school shooting victims.

Speeches at "March for Our Lives" focused on rallying against gun violence and promoting support for improved mental health services.

Students gathered outside the school and read aloud the seventeen names of the students who died in the shooting.

Avon Lake High School “March for Our Lives” rally against gun violence and for support of improved mental health services. Students are raising their voices following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/YZOU36gXG3 — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 9, 2018

Senior student Mary Ross hopes politicians think of new ways to protect schools.

"I do believe there should be gun control policy changes because we want to make as many people happy as possible- and we want to keep people safe. And so I think it's going to be a long road to find exactly the right solution to this problem," Ross said.

