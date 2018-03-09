Browns invite fans to celebrate with an NFL draft tailgate - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns invite fans to celebrate with an NFL draft tailgate

It's almost that time of year!

The NFL Draft will be the most anticipated in recent years, and the city wants to celebrate.

The Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 1 and No. 4 pick, will return to the Muni Lot to celebrate the NFL Draft with fans on Thursday, April 26th.

Location:
Municipal Parking Lot ('Muni Lot')
1500 South Marginal Rd. | Cleveland, OH 44114

Date/Time:
Thursday, April 26th
6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Gates for vehicles open at 4:00 PM; gates for the public open at 5:30 PM

Tickets:
Tickets are free of charge; maximum of six tickets per account

You can find additional information here.

