23 photos from Cleveland's new Il Venetian that'll make you feel like you're in Italy

23 photos from new restaurant Il Venetian that'll make you feel like you're on a vacation to Italy

"I feel at home," said Chef Alberto Leandri about his new restaurant, Il Venetian.

The modern Italian restaurant is part of the large scale renovation to Key Center. It's now open to the public.

The dining room is adorned with ornate mirrors and massive glass chandeliers, imported from Murano, an island near Venice known for it's blown glass.

The space formerly occupied by David's in the Marriott Key Center Hotel serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch.

The Venetian born Leandri is playing with Italian classics, like tiramisu and risotto, and making them his own. He is even creating spaghetti gelato and gelato panini.

"I am having fun," said Leandri.

Guests can also expect favorites like lobster anolini, grilled octopus and veal chop parmigiano.

Chef Leandri spent several years at the helm of Lockkeepers in Valley View, and also helped develop the menu at Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar in Cleveland, both of which are also part of the Millennia Hospitality Group.

In addition, fresh hand rolled sushi and gelato made from scratch will be available for sale in the hotel lobby in the coming weeks. The St. Clair Ballroom is also booking now for upcoming events. It too is part of the renovation at Key Center.

The project is responsible for more than 100 new jobs in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.