Timothy the Hippo asks Fiona to go on a date, will she swipe right?

Timothy the Hippo has worked up the courage to ask out Fiona from the Cincinnati Zoo.

In the Twitter post the hippo from the San Antonio Zoo said Fiona is the most beautiful hippo he's ever seen. The hippo told her he is single and available, Timothy asked her to swipe right.

Dear Fiona,



My name is Timothy. I have seen you on the internet at the @CincinnatiZoo & you are the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen! Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend? I am single and available. #HippoSwipeRight #TeamFiona



Sincerely,

Timothy pic.twitter.com/jaUoNZdbFg — San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School?? (@SanAntonioZoo) March 8, 2018

Fiona responded to Timothy's date request. Apparently Fiona thinks Timothy is cute, but she said any potential mate will have to be willing to taking a back seat to her.

The hippo from the Cincinnati zoo asked Timothy if he would be willing to relocate to Ohio.

Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts! Your DNA will decide if you’re the one for our little diva. Any potential mate would have to be ok w/ taking a back seat. Are you ok w/paparazzi? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati? https://t.co/7XFCiYnyz7 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 9, 2018

