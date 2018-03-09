Timothy the Hippo asks Fiona to go on a date, will she swipe right?

Timothy the Hippo asks Fiona to go on a date, will she swipe rig - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CINCINNATI, OH (WOIO) -

Timothy the Hippo has worked up the courage to ask out Fiona from the Cincinnati Zoo.

In the Twitter post the hippo from the San Antonio Zoo said Fiona is the most beautiful hippo he's ever seen. The hippo told her he is single and available, Timothy asked her to swipe right.

Fiona responded to Timothy's date request. Apparently Fiona thinks Timothy is cute, but she said any potential mate will have to be willing to taking a back seat to her.

The hippo from the Cincinnati zoo asked Timothy if he would be willing to relocate to Ohio.

