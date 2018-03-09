66-year-old man carjacked in Lakewood while brushing snow off his car

A 66-year-old man was carjacked in Lakewood while he was brushing snow off his car. (Source: WOIO)

A 66-year-old man was carjacked around 10 p.m. on Thursday on the 1500 block of West 117th Street in Lakewood while he was brushing snow off his car.

The Lakewood Police Department said the victim's 2000 Toyota Corolla was running while he was cleaning the vehicle.

Police said two male suspects approached the Corolla and one of them got in the driver seat.

Lakewood will beef up security after recent carjackings

The victim tried to pull one of the suspects out his car, police said.

Investigators said the other suspect confronted the 66-year-old man with a stun gun.

The stun gun did not come in contact with the victim.

Police said the vehicle left the lot, the second suspect was picked up by the other suspect.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.