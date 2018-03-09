Tri-C's Cleveland Eats Culinary Festival returns for a second year

Tri-C is back for a second helping of their Culinary Festival, Cleveland Eats.

The Hospitality Management Center of Excellence at Cuyahoga County Community College announced today that they will bring back the event for a second year.

This year's Cleveland Eats will be on September 15th at the outdoor event space on Mall B, above the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The event turns the space into an outdoor dining room with food and beverages from the area's top restaurants and breweries, showcasing Cleveland as one of the best food cities in the nation.

More than 8,000 people attended the inaugural festival in September of 2017.

"We promise there will be even more to savor in year two," said Michael Huff, the College's Dean of Hospitality Management.

Dozens of local chefs will be on hand to prepare their specialties for purchase. Local breweries will also be on site tapping their best brews. In additions, there will be cooking demonstrations, children's activities, live music, and a culinary marketplace.

The college has formed a Culinary Council, made up of influential local chefs, to help guide the planning process.

Admission will be $5, with children 12 and under admitted free. Details about participating chefs and restaurants won't be available until closer to the event.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.