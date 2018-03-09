Richland County man accused of killing his wife

A Richland County man is accused of killing his wife. (Source: WOIO)

A Richland County man is accused of killing his wife.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said Clyde Manley was arrested on Friday on a warrant for the murder in the death investigation of Barbara Manley.

Barbara was found dead on March 5.

Investigators said Clyde was transported to the Richland County Jail.

Evidence of the crime was found on the 1600 block of Frontier Trail in Mifflin Township.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

