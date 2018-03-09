‘What about Medicaid’ protester escorted out during VP Mike Pence’s speech in Cleveland

Two protesters were escorted out during Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Cleveland on Friday.

One of the protesters yelled "What about Medicaid?"

Right before the protesters started yelling, Pence said 313,000 jobs were created in February.

The crowd started chanting USA while the protesters were be escorted out of the room.

Pence talked about President Donald Trump's tax plan during the speech.

The speech from the VP was part of a series called “Tax Cuts to Put America First."

.@VP: "Let me promise you: Whether it be in renegotiating NAFTA, or protecting our steel and aluminum industries, @POTUS is always going to put American workers, American companies, and American farmers FIRST."???? pic.twitter.com/PDw9FS4wcQ — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) March 7, 2018

Later in the day, the Vice President will participate in a campaign event for Congressman Steve Stivers of Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.