‘What about Medicaid’ protester escorted out during VP Mike Pence’s speech in Cleveland

Two protesters were escorted out during Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Cleveland on Friday.

One of the protesters yelled "What about Medicaid?"

Right before the protesters started yelling, Pence said 313,000 jobs were created in February. 

The crowd started chanting USA while the protesters were be escorted out of the room. 

Pence talked about President Donald Trump's tax plan during the speech.

The speech from the VP was part of a series called “Tax Cuts to Put America First."

Later in the day, the Vice President will participate in a campaign event for Congressman Steve Stivers of Ohio.

