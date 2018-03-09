7 things to look out for in the Cavs vs. Clippers game

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-26) have an exciting match up on the west coast tonight (10:30 p.m.) against the Los Angeles Clippers (34-29).

Here are a few things to keep in mind, while watching tonight.

1. Bench Play - The Cavs are starting to bring it all together late. Recent injuries to Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green have spread out minutes across the floor. - and the team has responded very well.

2. This is OUR house - With Wednesday's win, the Cavaliers have now won five straight road games (since February 9). Each of the last three victories have come against the West (OKC, MEM, DEN). Over those last five victories, Cleveland has won by an average of 14.8 points (117.8-103.0)

3. Lock Up! - Over a 5 game stretch the Cavs have forced an average of 16.4 turnovers and have limited opponents to a combined .435 shooting from the field and .333 (56-168) from the trey.

4. It's a bird, it's a plane - It's Larry Nance Jr., he's only been on the squad a few weeks but he's certainly made his presence felt. Just ask Mason Plumlee

Larry Nance just murdered a Plumlee with a dunk and hit him with the disrespectful Shawn Kemp finger point pic.twitter.com/DazXZDGsOH — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) March 4, 2018

5. LeBron is pretty good - In year fifteen, King James is showing no signs of slowing down. LeBron James is averaging 31.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists, while shooting .541 from the field and .500 from three-point range over the last six games. In the win over Denver, James scored the team's final nine points and finished with his team-leading 37th double-double of the season.

6. The Clippers are hungry - They've won four of six and are battling with Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Deandre Jordan is having a great year averaging 11.8 points and 15.1 rebounds and Tobias Harris, averaging a career high 18.4 ppg. isn't too shabby either.

7. We're Playoff Ready - “It doesn’t matter to me if I’m a 6 seed, 3 seed, 2 seed, 8 seed. If I come into your building for a Game 1, it will be very challenging.” - LeBron James

