Cleveland Browns trade for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor; Kizer traded to Packers: Report

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Cleveland Browns are trading two draft picks to Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The Browns also traded for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. (Source AP Images)

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport is now saying the Browns traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers. (Source AP Images)

***UPDATE 6:07 p.m.***

Adam Schefter reports the Browns have traded a draft pick for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport is now saying the Browns traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers.

Source: The #Packers have traded for QB DeShone Kizer. From the #Browns to Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018

So the Browns traded away QB Deshone Kizer and landed QB Tyrod Taylor and still are in QB market for next month’s draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Browns strike again.



This time, Cleveland agrees to trade a mid-round draft pick to Buffalo for QB Tyrod Taylor, source tells ESPN.



Taylor now will throw to new Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry.



And Buffalo back in QB market.



More on SportsCenter now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Browns’ additions today:



QB Tyrod Taylor

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Damarious Randall.



With free agency and picks No. 1 and No. 4 still to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

***ORIGINAL***



ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Cleveland Browns are trading two draft picks to Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Browns trading two draft picks to Dolphins for WR Jarvis Landry, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Stats of Landry in his four seasons with the Dolphins:

2014: 84 catches, 758 yards, 5 touchdowns

2015: 110 catches, 1,157 yards 4 touchdowns

2016: 94 catches 1,136 yards, 4 touchdowns

2017: 112 catches, 987 yards, 9 touchdowns

Schefter is reporting the Browns are working on a new contract for Landry.

The team is not giving up a first or second round pick, according to Schefter.

Browns also working on a new contract for their new WR Jarvis Landry, and a deal is expected to get done, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Browns angled hard to acquire the 62nd pick in the 2014, Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, they land the 63rd player selected that year, Jarvis Landry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Neither of the picks in Jarvis Landry trade are a first- or second-round picks, per sources. So it will be two picks between rounds 3 and 7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.