Cleveland Browns trade for Bills QB Tyrod Taylor; Kizer traded to Packers: Report

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
***UPDATE 6:07 p.m.***

Adam Schefter reports the Browns have traded a draft pick for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport is now saying the Browns traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers. 

***ORIGINAL***

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Cleveland Browns are trading two draft picks to Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Stats of Landry in his four seasons with the Dolphins:

  • 2014: 84 catches, 758 yards, 5 touchdowns
  • 2015: 110 catches, 1,157 yards 4 touchdowns
  • 2016: 94 catches 1,136 yards, 4 touchdowns
  • 2017: 112 catches, 987 yards, 9 touchdowns

Schefter is reporting the Browns are working on a new contract for Landry.

The team is not giving up a first or second round pick, according to Schefter.

