Akron police captain demoted after sharing porn pic involving dog

A captain with the Akron Police Department has been demoted and taken off his beat after he reportedly shared a pornographic picture involving a dog with his peers, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Brian Simcox was punished after a five-month internal investigation determined he had obtained the photo while searching a suspect's phone who was allegedly caught buying heroin.

Simcox used his cell phone to snap a picture of the photo, and then began sharing it, according to investigators.

The city of Akron released a 70-page report detailing the probe on Friday.

Simcox has worked for the APD for more than two decades, and will now serve as a lieutenant in the police radio room.

