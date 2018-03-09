Top 10 best selling Cleveland Indians games of the season (so far)

The "Windians" are gearing up for another unforgettable season. Fans are all in, and anticipation for the season is through the roof.

Summer weekend games for the Tribe are the best-selling games after the first week of the club’s public ticket on sale. After the sold out home opener, the remaining best sellers fall on summer weekend dates and feature top promotions, such as Dollar Dog Night, fireworks and Pregame in the District.

Top-selling 2018 Cleveland Indians games at Progressive Field

1. Friday, April 6 vs. KC: Home Opener (sold out)

· Magnet Schedule with Car Magnet presented by Progressive, Block Party

2. Saturday, July 14 vs. NYY*

· Fireworks presented by Pepsi, Pregame in the District, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

3. Friday, July 13 vs. NYY*

· Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks Presented by Marco’s Pizza, Pregame in the District, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

4. Sunday, July 15 vs. NYY*

· KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

5. Saturday, Aug. 4 vs. LAA*

· Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Pregame in the District, Block Party

6. Saturday. Sept. 22 vs. BOS*

· Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by T-Mobile, Fan Appreciation Night, 2019 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX

7. Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. BAL

· Jim Thome jersey courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Jim Thome Hall of Fame celebration, Pregame in the District, Block Party

8. Friday, Aug. 3 vs. LAA*

· Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block Party

9. Saturday, June 23 vs. DET*

· Batting Practice jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation, Pregame in the District, Block Party

10. Friday, June 22 vs. DET*

· Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, Pregame in the District, Block Party

Fans are encouraged to get them while they're still at a reasonable price. -- This season is sure to be a memorable one.

