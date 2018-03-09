Cleveland Cooks: Corned Beef Hash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Corned Beef Hash

Slyman's Tavern shares a corned beef hash recipe. (Source WOIO) Slyman's Tavern shares a corned beef hash recipe. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Recipe for Corned Beef Hash from Slyman's Tavern:

  • Ingredients
    • 1 pound of corned beef shavings
    • 1/2 cup of diced white onion
    • 3 pounds of potatoes
  • Directions

    • Boil potatoes until fork tender, then shock them in an ice bath until completely cooked.

    • Peel the skin off the potatoes then shred them using the shredder side of a cheese grater.

    • Fold the corned beef shaving, onions and the potatoes together until evenly blended.

    • Place Butter on a hot griddle and brown the corned beef hash till golden brown of desired crispness.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly