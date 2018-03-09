Sheriff's Office investigating 7 suspicious fires in Pike Township

The Stark County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating seven suspicious fires in Pike Township. (Source: WOIO)

Investigators said the fires happened from July of 2016 to February of 2018, each fire was in Pike Township.

Vacant House July 23, 2016

Vacant House Oct. 21, 2016

Towne Pump Tavern July 28, 2016

Small Barn Jan. 11, 2017

Grove Church Jan. 11, 2017

Storage Building Feb. 21, 2018

Shed Feb. 2, 2018

Anyone with information about the fires should contact Detective Rick Stauffer at 330-430-3823 or you can call 330-451-3937.

