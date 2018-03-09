Sheriff's Office investigating 7 suspicious fires in Pike Townsh - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sheriff's Office investigating 7 suspicious fires in Pike Township

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Stark County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating seven suspicious fires in Pike Township.

Investigators said the fires happened from July of 2016 to February of 2018, each fire was in Pike Township.

  • Vacant House July 23, 2016
  • Vacant House Oct. 21, 2016
  • Towne Pump Tavern July 28, 2016
  • Small Barn Jan. 11, 2017
  • Grove Church Jan. 11, 2017
  • Storage Building Feb. 21, 2018
  • Shed Feb. 2, 2018

Anyone with information about the fires should contact Detective Rick Stauffer at 330-430-3823 or you can call 330-451-3937.

